Anand Mahindra helps quadruple amputee get a job, shares good news on Twitter

Anand Mahindra is an avid user of Twitter. He often shares posts of different tastes, including those that are about people doing some incredible things despite facing several hurdles. Just like his recent post in which he talks about a quadruple amputee from Delhi who recently got a job at a Mahindra EV charging station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all started with a post shared by Anand Mahindra last year in December. In the post he praised a man named Birju Ram. “Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?” he wrote and posted a video of the man driving a vehicle.

A few hours earlier, the business tycoon again shared a post about how Birju Ram is now an employee at Mahindra.

“There have been many follow up videos and negative ‘revelations’ about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and @Mahindralog_MLL for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break…,” he shared along with some pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the tweets:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,200 likes and counting. It has also received various comments from people.

“Huge respect! You are always on lookout for things and people that inspire ...regards,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, Respect is now doubled. Thank you for noticing unnoticed. You are bringing a true difference in people’s lives,” posted another. “You are hero, and inspiration for many people in the universe. Salute to your kind gesture to help and appreciate people effort,” expressed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Anand Mahindra?