Anand Mahindra pays heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

India lost legend Lata Mangeshkar on February 6. Following her demise, people from all walks of life have taken to social media to pay their tributes, among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra. He took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post to pay his tribute to the legendary singer.

“What can you say when you no longer have your voice…? Om Shanti,” he wrote along with a folded hands emoticon. His share is complete with a throwback image of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mdltpggben — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2022

The post, since being posted a few hours ago, has gathered several re-tweets. Many shared their tributes while replying to the post. Some also posted throwback images or videos of Lata Mangeshkar.

#Latamangeshkar ji your #voice #music can touch and heal that secret wound of the soul which nothing else can reach. #Condolences to the family & all music lovers ✨😔💐 pic.twitter.com/Z5totTzp1O — Switty (@Switty2020) February 6, 2022

she is the only one who could say with any confidence, "mere aawaz hee pehchaan hai". — Anupam (@anupamketkar) February 6, 2022

“Very true... Really feeling bad, I Love her a lot. The sweetest voice of country has left us,” wrote a Twitter user. “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of legendary singer #LataMangeshkar. The 'Melody Queen of India' leaves a void in our collective consciousness. She will live through her melody for eternity. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and her countless fans,” posted another.

“Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans,” expressed a third.