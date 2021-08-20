Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra posts pic of woman with steel dabba in New York, Twitter reacts
trending

Anand Mahindra posts pic of woman with steel dabba in New York, Twitter reacts

“New York, Central Park. Dabba walli,” wrote while sharing the picture.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Anand Mahindra wrote he captured the image in New York.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Do you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter? Then chances are you’re aware of the various posts he often shares. His tweets often leave people amazed and amused. Case in point, his latest share involving a steel dabba.

“New York, Central Park. Dabba walli,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the post. The image shows a woman walking on a path while holding a steel tiffin.

Take a look at the post:

Anand Mahindra shared the post just a day ago on August 20. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had shared different comments to showcase their reactions to the post. A few also shared similar pictures.

RELATED STORIES

“What do you have to say about this one?” wrote an individual while sharing this image:

“Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home,” shared another. “Wondering what's inside..... Dal chawal roti..... Or Burger and Sandwiches,” wondered a third. “Sir, the people of India are spread in every corner of the world. No matter how modern we may be living abroad, but what is in our blood and culture never changes,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. Then this happens

Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral

Teacher’s method of inspiring students to be confident amazes people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP