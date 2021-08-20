Anand Mahindra posts pic of woman with steel dabba in New York, Twitter reacts

Do you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter? Then chances are you’re aware of the various posts he often shares. His tweets often leave people amazed and amused. Case in point, his latest share involving a steel dabba.

“New York, Central Park. Dabba walli,” Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the post. The image shows a woman walking on a path while holding a steel tiffin.

Take a look at the post:

New York, Central Park. Dabba walli pic.twitter.com/vMZmToLbOH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2021

Anand Mahindra shared the post just a day ago on August 20. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had shared different comments to showcase their reactions to the post. A few also shared similar pictures.

“What do you have to say about this one?” wrote an individual while sharing this image:

What you have to say about this one? pic.twitter.com/4e4w0rXT8f — Akshit Soni (@akshitsoni_) August 19, 2021

“Love for steel dabbas is forever. No actually as I am growing older. I bought this in Netherlands few weeks back, told my mom & she laughed saying, there are many at home,” shared another. “Wondering what's inside..... Dal chawal roti..... Or Burger and Sandwiches,” wondered a third. “Sir, the people of India are spread in every corner of the world. No matter how modern we may be living abroad, but what is in our blood and culture never changes,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra?