Man asks Anand Mahindra if he can make cars for 10k. His reply is hilarious

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is really popular on Twitter where he is known for his witty one-liners and hilarious posts. The chairperson of the Mahindra Group recently engaged in an interaction with a Twitter user who made a really unreasonable demand. A Twitter user named Raj Srivastava had commented on one of Ananad Mahindra’s posts and asked if he can make Mahindra cars for ₹10,000. Anand Mahindra’s reply to the Twitter user’s demand bowled over netizens who couldn’t stop laughing. It will make you laugh out loud too.

The Mahindra Group chairperson responded to the Twitter user’s comment and wrote, “We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K,” along with a smiling emoji. Mahindra attached a picture of a toy model of a Mahindra Thar that is sold online along with the tweet.

See the tweet below:

Since being shared on May 17, the tweet has got more than 2,400 likes and counting. The tweet left netizens in splits and they admired Anand Mahindra’s sense of humour.

“What a witty reply...I must say...amazing Sir Ji…however I know he started it first,” commented a Twitter user. “Wonderful… A practical answer to an unreasonable question,” said another user. “Tit for tat,” wrote a third. Another individual wrote, “Savage,”. “Great sense of humour,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s witty reply to the Twitter user?