Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘reliable forecasting mechanism’ sparks laughter

Anand Mahindra, besides sharing motivational and heartwarming posts on Twitter, often also tweets things that leave people laughing out loud. His recent post on ‘reliable forecasting mechanism’ is also prompting the same result. There is a possibility that the tweet will make you giggle too.

“With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future…,” Anand Mahindra tweeted. Alongside, he also posted a picture. The image shows a coconut hanging from a board that is titled “Weather Station”. The board also depicts how the various positions of the coconut inform about different weather conditions.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the tweet:

With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future… pic.twitter.com/X6rURV2E3C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2022

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has already accumulated nearly 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. While some agreed with Mahindra, a few others came up with their own hilarious suggestions.

“A very simple way for its weather report and there is no slightest bit of doubt about its accuracy. Your DIY weather checker. It is that simple. But, do not forget to keep it outdoor, weather report will not accurate indoors. Coconut weather station,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image similar to the one that Anand Mahindra posted.

“If coconut is gone due to hurricane then definitely the board also will not be there sir, then how to find weather patterns,” shared another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. A few others also shared the same emoji to showcase their reactions.

A few, thought they appreciated the humour, talked about the seriousness of climate change. Just like this individual who expressed, “Hilariously thought provoking! Weather change is a serious situation and people are feeling effects. Let's join hands, create awareness, reduce it effectively for us and future generations

What are your thoughts on the post?