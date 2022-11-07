Anand Mahindra tweets hilarious dog video as India defeats Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

India registered a 71-run win against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 6 to top the group standings and set up a semi-final clash with England. The terrific win was guided by the collective efforts of batters and bowlers, including Suryakumar Yadav, who emerged as the new Mr. 360 degree, KL Rahul, India’s star all-rounder R Ashwin, and of course, Hardik Pandya, whose one-hand catch on his own bowling made people go gaga. As India inches closer to the final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, social media platforms are abuzz with speculations about teams who will play in the tournament's final. Now, business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in with a hilarious dog video topped with a cheeky caption.

“I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw?” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. He also added a smiling emoticon with the caption. The video shows a dog trying and balancing itself between a tree and a wall to go into the ‘future’ and pass on the information about the teams that will play T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Here's what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw? 😊 pic.twitter.com/a5H5OPRiVU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 6, 2022

Since being posted a day ago, this video has received more than 5.2 lakh views, over 16,700 likes and several comments.

“It saw that team India will be standing with the trophy next Sunday,” wrote a Twitter user. “It saw you giving Mahindra Thar to #SuryakumarYadav,” posted another. “For cricket buffs across the globe it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to emerge victorious in their respective semi-final matches and enter the summit clash,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON