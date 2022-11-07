Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra tweets hilarious dog video as India defeats Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Anand Mahindra tweets hilarious dog video as India defeats Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

trending
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:03 AM IST

Anand Mahindra posted a hilarious dog video after India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Anand Mahindra posted a hilarious video after India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 encounter yesterday in Melbourne.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra posted a hilarious video after India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in the final Super 12 encounter yesterday in Melbourne.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
ByArfa Javaid

India registered a 71-run win against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 6 to top the group standings and set up a semi-final clash with England. The terrific win was guided by the collective efforts of batters and bowlers, including Suryakumar Yadav, who emerged as the new Mr. 360 degree, KL Rahul, India’s star all-rounder R Ashwin, and of course, Hardik Pandya, whose one-hand catch on his own bowling made people go gaga. As India inches closer to the final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, social media platforms are abuzz with speculations about teams who will play in the tournament's final. Now, business tycoon Anand Mahindra too joined in with a hilarious dog video topped with a cheeky caption.

“I asked this pooch to look into the future and tell me who would be in the finals of the #T20WorldCup2022 It figured out this ingenious way to look over the ‘wall’ of the present. What do you think it saw?” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. He also added a smiling emoticon with the caption. The video shows a dog trying and balancing itself between a tree and a wall to go into the ‘future’ and pass on the information about the teams that will play T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Here's what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

Since being posted a day ago, this video has received more than 5.2 lakh views, over 16,700 likes and several comments.

“It saw that team India will be standing with the trophy next Sunday,” wrote a Twitter user. “It saw you giving Mahindra Thar to #SuryakumarYadav,” posted another. “For cricket buffs across the globe it will be a massive day if both India and Pakistan manage to emerge victorious in their respective semi-final matches and enter the summit clash,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral anand mahindra viral video cricket t20 world cup india + 4 more
its viral anand mahindra viral video cricket t20 world cup india + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out