Anand Mahindra tweets video, jokes that this vehicle is example of ‘e-mobility’

Anand Mahindra is an enthusiastic Twitter user known for his humorous one-liners and offbeat tweets. And if you follow the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra on Twitter, you might be familiar with the kind of content that he posts there, especially the upbeat stuff that quickly goes viral after resonating with netizens. Of late, he has shared yet another video that has gone viral. It shows four men who can be seen dining on a mobile table.

He has shared this video with a witty caption that reads, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…” And of course, ever since this video was shared on Twitter, many people have either quote tweeted or replied to this - in order to let their thoughts be known. But before we get into any of those, take a look at the video itself:

He shared the video on July 3 and it already has over 6.81 lakh views.

People have responded with things like, “Me and the bois.” Another posted, “That’s quite innovative.” A third hilariously wrote, “And yet the most curious part of the video is that they had free fuel.” “I need this in my life, ASAP,” wrote a fourth.

