Man creates vehicle from scrap, Anand Mahindra wants to offer Bolero in exchange

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of the vehicle created by a man in exchange for which he wants to offer him a Bolero car.
The image taken from the video shared by Anand Mahindra shows the car created by a man using scrap.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 07:34 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Amid those are also the tweets that he shares to showcase amazing creativity of others. Just like this video he posted that shows how a man created a three-wheeler using scrap. There is a chance that the video will leave you impressed.

“This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille,” he tweeted while posting the video.

However, that is not all that he shared. While re-sharing his own tweet, the business tycoon also added how he wants to gift a Bolero car to the man in exchange for his creation. “Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources,” he added.

The video was originally posted on a YouTube channel. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by the business tycoon.

Take a look at the posts by Anand Mahindra:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 5.3 lakh views and counting.

What are your thoughts on the video?

