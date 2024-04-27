 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant had a second pre-wedding celebration in London? Fan page shares pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant had a second pre-wedding celebration in London? Fan page shares pics

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 27, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married in July. The couple celebrated their pre-wedding festivities earlier this year in March.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, in July. The couple celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in March, which were attended by their friends, families, and dignitaries from across the world. If a fan page called Ambani_Update is to be believed, the couple reportedly had a second pre-wedding celebration in London. The Instagram page not only claimed that but also shared a series of photos. HT.com could not independently verify the information.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding celebrations that took place in March in Jamnagar. (File Photo)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding celebrations that took place in March in Jamnagar. (File Photo)

Also Read: ‘Jamnagar mere liye jannat hai’: Anant Ambani’s emotional speech at Reliance dinner, Radhika Merchant joins too

According to the fan page, the private event took place at the Stoke Park estate in London. If the pictures shared by the fan page are to be believed, several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, attended the party.

Take a look at the pictures shared by the fan page here:

This image showing Anant Ambani claims it is from when he arrived in London recently.

The image shared on Instagram shows Anant Ambani. (Instagram/@ambani_update)
The image shared on Instagram shows Anant Ambani. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

The second image supposedly shows the Stoke Park estate.

An Instagram fan page shared this image. (Instagram@/ambani_update)
An Instagram fan page shared this image. (Instagram@/ambani_update)

The third photo has a text insert that reads, “Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations at Stoke Park late night”.

A fan page shared the picture, claiming it's from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram/@ambani_update)
A fan page shared the picture, claiming it's from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

The fourth photo shows Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor posing for the camera.

The image shows Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor looking at the camera. (Instagram/@ambani_update)
The image shows Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor looking at the camera. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities took place from March 1 to March 3 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities featured several celebrity guests from different walks of life. Pop star Rihanna also performed at the party.

Also Read: Bill Gates said this about Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's hospitality after Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash

The bio of the Instagram page Ambani_Update says it is “The perfect destination for all updates of the Ambani family”. The page is filled with videos and photos of different family members.

