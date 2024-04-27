Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant had a second pre-wedding celebration in London? Fan page shares pics

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, in July. The couple celebrated their pre-wedding festivities in March, which were attended by their friends, families, and dignitaries from across the world. If a fan page called Ambani_Update is to be believed, the couple reportedly had a second pre-wedding celebration in London. The Instagram page not only claimed that but also shared a series of photos. HT.com could not independently verify the information. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding celebrations that took place in March in Jamnagar. (File Photo)

According to the fan page, the private event took place at the Stoke Park estate in London. If the pictures shared by the fan page are to be believed, several Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, attended the party.

Take a look at the pictures shared by the fan page here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities took place from March 1 to March 3 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day festivities featured several celebrity guests from different walks of life. Pop star Rihanna also performed at the party.

The bio of the Instagram page Ambani_Update says it is “The perfect destination for all updates of the Ambani family”. The page is filled with videos and photos of different family members.