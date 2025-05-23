Another Barbenheimer? ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ release date to clash with another blockbuster title

Marvel Studios is pushing back the release of its next two Avengers films - ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. The former, which was slated for a May 1, 2026, release, will now hit the theatres on December 18, 2026. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is being moved to December 17, 2027. Disney has pushed Avengers: Doomsday's release date(AI/ Grok)

Marvel fans were quick to notice that Doomsday will clash with another popular franchise, and we could see another Barbenheimer situation. Barbenheimer refers to the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21, 2023.

The other title, which is slated for a December 18, 2026 release, is Timothée Chalamet's ‘Dune: Messiah’. It is the third part of the famous Dune franchise.

Fans have already given a Barbenheimer-like title to this clash. Several said it should be called 'Dunesday'.

“2026 has found it's potential Barbenheimer... unless someone moves again,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“No joke, I truly believe that we could get another Barbenheimer movement with Avengers: DunesDay,” another one added.

“WB and Disney are in cahoots to manufacture a new Barbenheimer with Dunesday,” a third person tweeted.

“Notably, the new calendar saw the studio remove several unannounced Marvel titles off of its calendar,” Variety reports.

Disney announced both ‘Avengers’ delays on Thursday. The company also reorganized its theatrical slate, removing several unannounced Marvel titles from its calendar. The ‘Untitled Marvel’ project has been removed. It was supposed to be released on February 13, 2026. The dates of November 6, 2026, and November 7, 2027 have also been amended.

Meanwhile, ‘Dune: Messiah’ will begin filming this June, Deadline revealed. The second part of the film, ‘Dune: Part Two’, grossed over $700 million worldwide. It also earned a score of 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.