Are you a morning person? This catto sure isn't. Watch funnily cute cat video

A lot of people often struggle to wake up in the morning and think of themselves as ‘not a morning person.’ But did you have any idea that cats can also have their favourite times of the day, or not? This viral video of a cat that was posted on Reddit, shows how the feline definitely does not like mornings and does its level best in order to let this fact be known to its human.

The video opens to show a human in frame who takes the video with the front facing camera. They are seen wearing a jacket with its zip fully up. Soon enough, the viewers get to see how a tiny little, furry paw can also be seen jutting out of the top of the zip of this jacket. The human then proceeds to unzip their jacket in order to expose the cute little cat inside it to the outside world and its light.

But what is extremely evident is that the cat definitely doesn't like to be out in the light in the morning. The cat looks directly at the camera after the jacket gets unzipped and it gets to see whatever is going on outside. For a few seconds the cat gives its human a chance to correct their mistake. After this, it proceeds to take matters into its own hands. Or should we say paws? Its caption reads, “Frankie is not a morning cat.”

Watch it here:

The video was posted on the subReddit r/aww a day ago. It has accumulated more than 39,000 upvotes so far. The video has also received several comments from cat lovers who could not stop laughing at this hilarious interaction between the cat and its human.

“Me too Frankie, me too,” related a Redditor. “LOL. I did not anticipate the claw,” posted another, as a reference to what happens at the end of this cat video. “Ouch! Did it cut deep?” asked a concerned third. To this, the original poster replied, “Luckily she’s cool with us trimming her nails.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?