Are you smart enough to spot a black cat in the darkness?

The Internet is full of optical illusions and puzzles that leave you scratching your head. Many people love solving them and engaging their minds to reach the solution. And if you are someone who likes that too, we have something intriguing for you. In a video, you have to spot where the black cat is. This may sound simple, but it can be a challenge to find the cat.

Can you find a black cat in this image?(Instagram/@blackcatsmylove)

In a video shared by Instagram user @blackcatsmylove, you can see someone putting googly eyes on a black mat. Then, they ask if you can spot the cat on the carpet. Finally, at the end of the video, the man asks the cat to blink its eyes to reveal where it actually is.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over six lakh times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Cats are endless entertainment." A second added, "It took me a while." "Perfect camouflage doesn't exi..." expressed a third. A fourth shared, "I had a black cat and sometimes I talk to a black plastic bag thinking it was her in the corner."