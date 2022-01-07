Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Artist makes incense burners with ‘mystic clay animals’. Watch mesmerising video

The video of the incense burners created by an artist has gone viral with over 1.3 million views.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows one of the incense burners created by the artist.(Instagram/@soulstice.ceramics)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:22 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are not just satisfying but also calming to watch. This video involving incense burners perfectly fits that category. Shared on Instagram, the clip is absolutely mesmerising to watch.

Originally posted on the artist’s Instagram page, the video caught people’s attention after being re-shared by another Insta page. The video opens to show an intricately crafted incense burner. It then goes on to show the artist delicately creating each part of the object. Not just one, but the clip showcases other creations by the artist too.

We won’t reveal everything, so take a look at the amazing video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered various comments.

“Amazing works,” wrote an Instagram user. “Crazy beautiful! That’s pure talent right there,” posted another. “Clay ? Ow I thought chocolate,” commented a third. A few others too shared that at first glance they thought that the sculptures were made using chocolate.

What are your thoughts on the video?

