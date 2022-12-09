Artist pays tribute to Pele, sketches pic of him kissing trophy on football

With FIFA World Cup 2022 going on, people are taking to social media platforms to share even more content related to football. From showing their support for their favourite teams to talking about the matches to showcasing their love for the game, people are posting various shares. Amid those, a tweet involving an artist’s creation has wowed people. The post shows a woman’s skillful painting of football legend Pele on a football.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CONMEBOL, The (not sure if this T should be capital or small) South American Football Confederation, posted a few images on their official Twitter handle. They also shared a caption in Portuguese. When translated, it reads, “Art and South American football came together. CONMEBOL, together with the Paraguayan artist @lilicanteroart, pay homage to the King @Pele.”

The images show Lili Cantero totally engrossed in painting a sketch of Pele kissing a trophy while wearing a Brazilian jersey. The words “Pele” are also seen written on the ball with three hearts drawn beside it. The organisation, while replying to their own tweet, also shared a video showing the artist painting.

Take a look at the posts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 100 likes. The post has also been retweeted by some people.