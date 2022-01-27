Artist sketches a doggo on the subway, its human's reaction is priceless. Watch

If you are a regular user of Instagram, then you may have come across the artist who sketches people on the New York City subway. His name is Devon Rodriguez and once he is done sketching the people or animals sitting in front of him, he gives them the paper with their sketch on it as a keepsake.

This time he has taken to his Instagram page to share a video of how he sketched a famous Corgi of Instagram named Maxine. Though at the beginning of the video, he possibly did not know that this doggo was famous. The video begins to show how the artist sketches the dog quite quickly and very realistically. He then hands the portrait to the human of this doggo who was sitting on the opposite side of the artist.

At this, the human got overjoyed and showed the sketch to his dog. What was extremely adorable about the pooch was that it looked at the sketch and then back at the artist as if it perfectly recognised itself in the sketch. “I just drew the famous subway dog!” reads the caption of the dog video, followed by a dog face and a heart emoji.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around two days ago. It has already got 2.6 lakh likes and several comments from dog lovers.

“Speechless. Or in Maxine’s case, bark-less,” reads a comment from the doggo’s Instagram page. “The moment the dog looks at the drawing and then you is epic,” posted another, followed by a laughing emoji. “Maxine is adorable,” complimented a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?