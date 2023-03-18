Home / Trending / Delhi, NCR witness rain and hailstorm. People share posts

Delhi, NCR witness rain and hailstorm. People share posts

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 18, 2023 02:11 PM IST

On Saturday morning, Delhi woke up to a chilly day as the city witnessed rains. Many took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the same.

In the past few weeks, Delhi has been witnessing warmer days. However, on Saturday morning, people woke up to a rather chilly day. Light rain was seen in some areas of Delhi, Noida, and neighbouring cities on Saturday. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the day's high and low temperatures would be about 29 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi witnessed rains on Saturday morning.(HT Photo)
Since the rainfall began, many people took to Twitter to share their reactions. Several people have shared videos and pictures of the rain.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Some Twitter users shared videos and pictures of a hailstorm.

Another person shared an image of her balcony and some flowers. They wrote, "Colours !!! What a beautiful change of weather with a fresh bout of rain in Delhi."

A person shared their view while driving a car.

Someone also shared a view from an empty road.

According to IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, a western disturbance has started to affect northwest India as of Thursday. The rains will peak in Delhi NCR likely on Friday and Saturday.

delhi news delhi rain rains rainfall people + 3 more
