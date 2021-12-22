Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Astronaut aboard ISS gets a haircut from a fellow crewmate. Watch
Astronaut aboard ISS gets a haircut from a fellow crewmate. Watch

Astronaut Matthias Maurer shared the video on Twitter that shows him getting a haircut from his fellow crewmate Raja Chari.
The image taken from the Twitter video shows an astronaut aboard ISS giving a haircut to another.(Twitter/@astro_matthias)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The activities people engage in regularly on Earth often take a whole new turn for the astronauts staying aboard International Space Station (ISS). Be it washing their hair or eating ice cream, the ways in which they carry out the activities are completely different. And this video, posted by astronaut Matthias Maurer, shows one such activity. It shows how astronauts get a haircut while in space.

“Step into the space salon where barber Raja Chari (@astro_raja) is a man of many talents, because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service #CosmicKiss,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 30,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“This is incredible how things that are so easy on Earth are difficult in Space,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cool,” posted another. “Brilliant. So many skills,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

