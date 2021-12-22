Astronaut aboard ISS gets a haircut from a fellow crewmate. Watch

The activities people engage in regularly on Earth often take a whole new turn for the astronauts staying aboard International Space Station (ISS). Be it washing their hair or eating ice cream, the ways in which they carry out the activities are completely different. And this video, posted by astronaut Matthias Maurer, shows one such activity. It shows how astronauts get a haircut while in space.

“Step into the space salon where barber Raja Chari (@astro_raja) is a man of many talents, because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service #CosmicKiss,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Step into the space salon where barber @astro_raja is a man of many talents 🚀💈💇‍♂️ Because none of us want hair in our eyes, or – even worse – the @Space_Station systems, our hair clippers come with a vacuum attached. Five stars for this space stylist's service ⭐️😉 #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/dDsXHaSgG5 — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) December 19, 2021

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 30,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“This is incredible how things that are so easy on Earth are difficult in Space,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cool,” posted another. “Brilliant. So many skills,” expressed a third.

