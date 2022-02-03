Home / Trending / Astronaut aboard ISS posts ten pics showing her latest ‘obsession’
Astronaut aboard ISS posts ten pics showing her latest 'obsession'

Astronaut Kayla Barron took to Instagram to share the post containing ten amazing pictures taken from the International Space Station (ISS).
The image of the clouds is posted by an astronaut presently aboard the ISS.(Instagram/@astro_kayla)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Astronaut Kayla Barron regularly takes to Instagram to give a glimpse of the outer space to people. Currently staying aboard the International Space Station as a member of Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-3, she did the same in her latest post too. She posted a few images and also shared that the pictures showcase her latest ‘obsession.’

“Clouds are my latest obsession. I just can’t get enough of the incredible variety of textures, patterns, shapes, and colors. I was having trouble deciding which photo to share, so here are 10. Which shot is your favorite?,” she wrote while posting the pictures.

Take a look at the post to see the image you like the most:

The post has been shared three days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 4,500 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“They’re all so beautiful. I can’t pick just 1,” wrote an Instagram user. “They’re amazing,” posted another. “7 and 10, but all are fantastic,” expressed a third. “Wow,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by the astronaut?

