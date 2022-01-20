Home / Trending / Astronaut posts incredible pics of ‘snow-covered world’ taken from ISS
Matthias Maurer, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), posted the pictures on Instagram.
The image posted on Instagram shows one of the pictures taken from the ISS posted by the astronaut.(Instagram/@esamatthiasmaurer)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who is presently aboard International Space Station (ISS), recently took to Instagram to share incredible pictures of ‘snow-covered world’. They mesmerising pictures may make your jaw drop in wonder.

“Good morning world! What a beautiful start of the day when you look out the window and see the snow-covered world from above. This was a morning land pass over North America and seeing this wintry scene over Vancouver and Seattle, as well as the Columbia River and the Rocky Mountains between Idaho and Montana at sunrise was quite impressive,” he wrote.

Take a look at the pictures:

The pictures have been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 2,500 likes and counting. The share has also gathered various comments.

“Thank you Matthias for the beautiful pictures. Take care,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just amazing,” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

