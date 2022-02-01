Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Astronaut posts pics of Earth taken from ISS that look like artworks
Astronaut posts pics of Earth taken from ISS that look like artworks

“Looks like they’re painted,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the pictures of the Earth posted by astronaut aboard the ISS.
The image, shared by an astronaut on Instagram, shows an incredible view of the Earth.(Instagram/@esamatthiasmaurer)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 10:19 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Matthias Maurer is an astronaut who is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). If you’re someone who follows him on Instagram, you may be aware of the various posts that he often shares. His posts are so intriguing that they never fail to create a buzz among people. Case in point, the latest share that showcases the amazing beauty of the Earth.

“Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art. I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are,” he wrote along with a thinking face emoticon. The post is complete with a few images showcasing Earth in vibrant colours.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about a day ago and till now, it has gathered nearly 2,300 likes. Since being posted, the share has accumulated tons of comments. A few shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“So amazing photo, thank you for sharing it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Looks like they’re painted,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

