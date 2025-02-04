Menu Explore
‘Attention all men’: Marriage proposal gone wrong as man hides ring in cake, woman almost chews it

BySimran Singh
Feb 04, 2025 11:49 AM IST

A Sichuan boyfriend’s unique proposal took an unexpected turn when his hidden gold ring ends up in a dessert that his girlfriend eats.

A man from Guang’an in southwestern China shared a story on a major social media platform about a proposal that took an unforeseen twist. The post, titled “Attention, All Men: Never Hide a Proposal Ring in Food!” detailed how a boyfriend hid a gold ring in a taro and meat floss cake he made for his girlfriend.

The woman assumed the hard piece was a bakery mistake and considered lodging a complaint.(Pexel)
The woman assumed the hard piece was a bakery mistake and considered lodging a complaint.(Pexel)

According to Liu, the girlfriend arrived home famished and immediately began eating the dessert. “The cake was covered with a thick layer of meat floss, so I was just chewing it until I bit into something hard. I immediately spat it out,” she said. At first, she assumed the hard piece was a bakery mistake and considered lodging a complaint.

Realising her distress, the boyfriend examined the cake and, after cleaning off the residue, sheepishly admitted, “Honey, I think this might be the ring I was going to propose to you with.” In the midst of the awkward moment, he nervously added, “What do we do now? Should I still kneel?” His question was met with laughter as Liu encouraged him to continue with the proposal.

The couple eventually embraced the humorous mishap and decided to get engaged. Later, Liu described the incident as the “most dramatic scene of the year” and told the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, “This will be a memory we will never forget, but this proposal method is a bit risky. I hope others take our story as a caution and avoid trying it themselves.”

Internet reacts

The video of the incident quickly went viral online, prompting a host of amusing reactions. One person commented, “The strength of her bite is no less than that of an adult cheetah.” Another observer congratulated, “Congratulations to both of you, especially to this bride-to-be for her strong teeth!” A third remarked, “This is so sweet! I watched this with a big ‘auntie smile’. This must be what is called ‘a couple’s love can break gold!’” A fourth warned, “This will be something you will laugh about even when you are old and grey! But seriously, guys, no more hiding rings in food. Imagine if it were a diamond that can easily break someone’s tooth!”


