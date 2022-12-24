Australian Police spots snake near airport, shares a funny post on it

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) found a snake near the AFP airport office in Adelaide. The Facebook page of the police department shared a humorous post about the same. In the post, they wrote, "A brown snake was located in the basement carpark and was secured by AFP members until safely removed by a snake catcher. While waiting for the catcher to arrive, the duty Sergeant took this x-ray of the box to confirm the snake was safely contained. We aren't usually in the business of snakes (depends on who you ask though), but with temperatures starting to rise, remember to take care of yourselves and your animals."

They even shared an X-Ray picture of the snake and continued writing in the comments, "Spotted at the AFP office near Adelaide airport, one lonely snake trying to make its way about town. Maybe to board a flight. Was this plane rude, or just plane nature? That's a ssssssecret we'll never tell. —XOXO. Gossip Snake."



This post was made just a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 3000 people and has had several reactions.



One person in the Facebook comments section said, "Luckily, no one was hurt, and the snake is safe! That's a Christmas gift right there." A second person added, "Oh, not Snakes on a Plane: Australia Edition!" Another person said, “There are a few two-legged snakes still out there; they really should also be contained!!”