Australian woman and Indian husband groove to Haryanvi song. Watch viral video

Published on Oct 08, 2022 03:34 PM IST

The duo was seen dancing and singing to a Haryanvi song. The video was shared over Instagram.

The duo was seen dancing to a Haryanvi song.(Instagram/@loveleenvats)
ByVrinda Jain

It is always pleasant to watch a foreigner embracing Indian culture and becoming a part of it. Whether they are trying to cook traditional Indian food or trying out Indian clothing, these videos are often wholesome to watch. And the best part is that the internet is filled with such content. Recently, an Australian woman too was seen embracing her husband's Haryanvi culture by dancing with him.

Loveleen Vats, an Australian from Melbourne, often posts about her desi life. Her Instagram is filled with her trying new Indian things and sharing them with her audience. In a recent video,

she and her Indian husband are dancing to a Haryanvi song. This video has caught the attention of many people, and it has gone viral. In the video she uploaded on Instagram, you can see her husband is dressed in a black kurta while Loveleen is wearing a simple pink coloured salwar kameez. Both of them are singing, grooving, and having on a Haryanvi song. The song that they are dancing to is World Famous by Ashok Deswal.

Take a look at their video here:

Since this video was shared on the social media platform, it has been viewed 1.4 million times. The video also has 90,000 likes and several comments. Many people were in awe of the couple and appreciated them. One person wrote, "You both are looking very nice. God bless." Another person wrote, "You guys have nailed this." Someone even added, "Looking very good in kurta pajama. Even nicer dance. " Many other Instagram users have reacted using emojis.

haryana australia dance + 1 more
haryana australia dance

Saturday, October 08, 2022
