Baby born in Kyiv amid Ukraine-Russia conflict hailed as beacon of hope

As Russian bombs shower down on Kyiv destroying everything in their path, a baby has turned into a beacon of hope for the people of the battered nation. Born to a 23-year-old woman, the little one is now bringing smiles on several faces. And ever more so since a picture of the newborn made its way to the Internet. There is a chance that this miracle will fill your heart with a warm feeling too.

The picture was posted on official Twitter handle of the parliament of Ukraine. “Two hours ago, a woman gave birth in the #Kyiv subway. This news is what gives us hope!” they wrote while tweeting the image. Since the attack, many have taken shelters in underground metro stations across the city and the little one was born in one such shelter.

Take a look at the post:

Two hours ago, a woman gave birth in the #Kyiv subway. This news is what gives us hope! pic.twitter.com/tnxCSnaERO — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) February 25, 2022

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 500 likes. It is also now being re-posted by many across various social media platforms.

“Prayers from Canada that he/she will grow up strong and free,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the post. “May this child live happily ever after,” posted another. “Sweet baby,” expressed a third.

The baby is named Mia, reports Daily Mail. Her mother gave birth to her with the help of an officer named Mykola Shlapak. Despite facing immense stress while bringing a new life to the world, Mia’s mother is doing fine, as is Mia herself.

