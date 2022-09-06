Baby bursts into laughter while asleep, mom records cute video

There are some videos that have the ability to uplift people’s mood almost instantly. This video of a baby laughing while sleeping is one such clip that is spreading joy among netizens. Captured and shared by the infant’s mom, the video is wholesome to watch.

Charis Kaltenecker, the kid’s mom, posted the video on her Instagram page. She also shared a detailed caption while sharing the video. “What do babies dream of, when they take a little baby snooze?? Apparently June’s dreams are hysterical. She was dead asleep on me when she burst out laughing, I had to catch it on camera. My mom and I talk often about how infants are half in our world, and half in the world they recently left behind. Maybe she’s seeing something we can’t, and it’s pretty funny,” she wrote.

Take a look at the video that is adorable to watch:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 5.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 49,000 likes. The video has prompted people to post different comments.

“That sound is absolutely magical! Sweet, sweet dreams, little one!” expressed an Instagram user. “Oh my...so precious,” commented another. “Oh my god, laughing while sleeping. So cuuuuuuute,” posted a third. “That is so sweet,” wrote a fourth.