Home / Trending / Baby elephant relaxes, eats grass with his back legs crossed. Video melts hearts
trending

Baby elephant relaxes, eats grass with his back legs crossed. Video melts hearts

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted the video of the elephant enjoying his meal with his back legs crossed on Instagram.
The image from the Instagram video shows the baby elephant Thamana.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:09 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

What is better than a video of an elephant to make your day brighter? A video that showcases the antics of a baby elephant. Case in point, this video that shows an elephant baby relaxing while standing with his back legs crossed. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust posted the video on their official Instagram page. They wrote that this little elephant leaves all the dramatic antics to his friend while he loves “lounging with his back legs crossed.” Then that added that it is a sign of his constant state of relaxation.

The post also contains two more images of the cute animal. And one of then reveals that the name of the cute elephant is Thamana.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been posted about 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“OMG I CANT!!! BACK CROSSED LEGS!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwww…he’s content. Look at him cross his legs,” commented another. “This is adorable Thamana!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram
