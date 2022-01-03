Baby elephant saves food for later by putting it on her head. Watch cute video

The videos that show elephants at play while they also get to enjoy their natural habitats are always a hit on the Internet and rightfully so. This video shared on Instagram shows a cute elephant calf called Latika who is engaged in one of the most hilarious ways to save food for later.

The video opens to show her eating some greens while placing the same with her trunk on her own head. Though this may initially be confusing to the viewers, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has clarified why she is doing this in the caption that accompanied this video.

The caption to this video begins to read, “Latika always saves some for later. She stockpiles extra lucerne and greens in the most convenient place — atop her head!” There are more details about why this sweet little elephant does this in the caption that you can read right here:

This video was shot in Kenya. Since being shared on Instagram around nine hours ago, it has already received more than 52,500 likes and several comments from animal lovers on the app.

“I feel that this just made Latika more popular and she will gain a lot of foster parents,” commented an Instagram user. “Laughed a little too much, she's just so adorable,” commented another. “They are so funny and smart and sweet,” posted a third, followed by an elephant emoji. “She looks so chic with her lucerne hat! What a cutie,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this cute elephant?

