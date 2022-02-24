Baby elephant tumbles as it tries to engage in duel with companion. Watch video

Videos of animals as infants playing with each other are amazing to see. Like this video of two baby elephants playing with each other that was shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. In the video, a baby elephant tries to engage in a duel with another companion. However, it ends up tumbling in a really funny manner. The video, besides making you chuckle a little, will also make you go ‘aww’ as it is too cute to watch.

In the video, the baby elephant Noah tries to entice Yogi into a tussle, but he didn’t anticipate such an “undignified and leg-flailing finale”, says the caption of the video. It also adds that Yogi didn’t have long to celebrate his victory as he quickly scampered over to his mum for protection.

“Noah and Yogi are two of the newest members of our extended elephant family. Their mothers — Nasalot and Yatta — are orphans we rescued, raised, and reintegrated back into the wild. Although these boys aren’t related by birth, they will grow up side-by-side in Tsavo, Kenya’s largest National Park. All the while, our field teams will be working behind the scenes to protect the land they call home and help ensure their futures,” further reads the caption of the video.

Watch the cute video below:

Since being uploaded two days ago, the video has received over 31 thousand likes. The share has also gathered many comments.

“How can anyone not love these animals?!!! It’s beyond me! I mean, those wrinkles, the ear folds, the life-of-their-own trunks, the tails, the tumbles and those foots,” commented an Instagram user. “I love these videos, they make me smile even on the worst days,” says another. “Love seeing them so carefree and enjoying their lives,” commented a third.

What do you think about the playful acts of these elephants?

