Baby elephant tumbles, gets embarrassed and kicks up a fuss. Watch

Are you someone who loves watching the videos that show cute antics of baby elephants? Then here is a video that may leave you very happy. Shared on Instagram by African oganisation Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the video shows what a baby elephant does to cover her embarrassment after tripping over.

“We caught Muridjo at the tail end of a tumble — and, as you can see, she was pretty embarrassed! To cover her humiliation, she proceeded to charge around the compound. Mzinga, Nyambeni, and Weka quickly came over to investigate, curious as to why their friend was kicking up such a fuss. We must say, Muridjo very effectively managed to turn the tables on her trip,” the organisation posted. In the next few lines they added how Muridjo came to the shelter.

Also Read: Elephant stops passing trucks to steal sugarcane. Cute video wins hearts

Take a look at the sweet video that may leave you with a huge smile:

The video was posted about 19 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered nearly 25,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: Adorable video of a baby elephant in Tamil Nadu forest will make you say aww

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“Curious what in her actions relays that she is “embarrassed?” I would have thought she was having fun. I just love the baby brigade,” asked an Instagram user. To which, the organisation replied, “Charging around immediately afterward — it’s something we often see baby (or adult!) elephants do after they’ve fallen, tripped, etc.” Another person posted, “She has beautiful butterfly ears!” A third commented, “The three are so sweet to come check on her!” A fourth wrote, “Animal or human, when you are down, you have to come back or get up and show others and yourself that you are OK in order to continue.”