Baby elephants fight over milk, mom doesn't intervene in sibling rivalry. Watch

Sibling rivalry is age-old and very common whenever there are more than one young members. This can be found commonly not only within humans but also within any other animals or birds. This video that was posted by the Instagram page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, shows exactly that kind of a sibling rivalry between two baby elephant sisters.

The video shows how the two were drinking milk from their mother but the younger one suddenly decided to bump her older sister because she did not want to share. The video comes with a detailed caption which explains, “Family drama happens, even with elephants! Three-year-old Lulu was suckling from her mum, but baby Lexi didn’t want to share ‘her’ milk with her big sister. Poor Lulu found herself at the receiving end of a small-but-mighty head butt, which led to a massive tantrum (sound up!). Lualeni is an expert mother and knows that it’s best to stay out of these sibling spats, so she just let her girls figure it out amongst themselves.”

The video is extremely adorable to watch and with the sound up, one might even be able to hear the reaction from the people who were witnessing this hilarious incident. It only goes on to prove that sibling rivalry can never not exist even if it is between two cute, baby elephant sisters! The caption also details the story of the elephant mother and it is one of the most heartwarming reads you will come across.

Watch it and read the caption right here:

The video was shot in Kenya, Africa. It was posted on Instagram around a day ago. Since being posted, this video has gone on to garner more than 59,000 views. It has also received various comments from animal lovers.

“That giant sound came from that toddler? Wow!” observed an Instagram user. “Your stories continue to make me smile, feel sad, empathetic, joyful, loving. I love the way the stories are written; beautiful and full of emotion,” expressed another. “So young yet so naughty and determined! Poor Lulu,” posted a third.

