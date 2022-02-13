Baby girl asking for extra sweets and desserts is hilariously relatable. Watch

The videos that show little kids talking and behaving like adults are always super adorable. This video that was shared on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of a baby girl named Franki. She tries her level best to negotiate with her mom and dad, whenever the matter of letting her have some more sweets comes up.

The video opens to show her seated at the table, asking her mom in the cutest way possible, if she can have some more syrup. Her mom asks if she wants more pancakes with it but she clearly says that she wants her mom to eat the pancakes as she’ll just be having the syrup. There are more snippets of this adorable girl asking for extra desserts or sweets - be it gingerbread cookies or honey.

She even asks politely when her mom tells her to and these sweet words from the mouth of a baby girl are just way too adorable. “Franki, the queen of sweets,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video of a toddler. It is complete with a lollipop emoji.

Watch it here:

The video was posted on Instagram around five days ago. The video has gone viral and received more than 9,500 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people who couldn’t stop adoring this kid.

“Can I please have the honey and the knife? Ohhh just pure sweetness. I love how the tone of the whole sentence changed to be nice,” pointed out an Instagram user. “Her manners are on point. It is a rare quality among children to be so polite when this excited. She's so adorable. Love from India,” pointed out another. “This puts a big smile on my face!” admitted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?