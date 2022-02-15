Baby girl's reaction to mom taking off her mask in a flight is adorable. Watch

The videos that show little children get very concerned about their parents are always a delight to watch. This video that was posted on Instagram, shows how a little girl and her mother are sitting with each other on a flight. This is when she makes the sweetest gesture ever. There’s a good chance that this adorable video will make you go ‘aww’ many times.

The video opens to show the baby girl, Kiki, looking at her mom’s face with a lot of concern. Her mom then takes her mask off for a second or two and this evokes the cutest reaction on part of the little girl. She immediately pulls her mom’s mask up and tells her that she should keep it on. Of course, what she says can barely be understood, until a subtitle helps the viewers. It reads, “Papa please tell Mimi (mom) to stop taking off her mask!”

The kid tells her father this with a lot of concern and since then, the Internet has not been able to stop laughing and adoring this girl’s reaction. The video shows how this baby girl knows about COVID safety protocols. Not just this, she also makes sure that her mom follows them.

Watch the adorable video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram on February 6. Since then, it has gone all kinds of viral and accumulated more than 1.3 million views. It has also received many comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the baby girl’s responsible reaction.

“That’s COVID anxiety…funny and sad at the same time,” pointed out an Instagram user. “So smart and adorable,” commented another. “How sweet of her. She's so aware and concerned,” posted a third. “And that's how you can tell she’s a pandemic baby,” wrote yet another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

