Baby girl thanks grandpa for taking her to Disney On Ice with a cute hug. Watch

People look forward to creating memories with their grandparents whenever they happen, and they will undoubtedly be treasured for years to come. These are the moments that make people feel good, both when they are a part of it and when they are watching it happen. That is precisely why this endearing video of a baby girl hugging her grandfather has gone viral on the Internet..

The video was originally posted on Instagram by the baby's mother named Maria Galati Hill. She has over 5,800 followers on her Instagram page and shares several photos and videos as her kids grow up. This particular video that she shared, shows how her little baby girl gives the warmest and sweetest hug to her grandpa in order to express her gratitude after he took her to a Disney On Ice show.

Disney On Ice is a touring show that portrays beloved Disney characters and stories brought to life with some ice skating. This video shows how the wide-eyed little girl could not believe her luck as she gets to experience this magical time. She hugs her grandfather in this video that is captioned, “Thanking her grandpa for taking her to Disney on Ice.”

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on April 24 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this core memory between the grandpa and his beloved granddaughter that they will definitely cherish for years to come. It has also received many reshares and more than 26,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user sweetly pointed out, “Those eyes of joy! God bless her and her family.” “So adorable,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is simply precious.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

