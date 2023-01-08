Baby sheep engage in ‘intense fight', adorably funny video makes people chuckle

Are you looking for a video that can uplift your mood almost instantly? Are you looking for an animal video that can leave you smiling? Are you looking for a cute animal video that you can watch more than once? If your answers to these questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a clip that will make you very happy. The video shows two baby sheep engaged in an “intense fight". It is the manner of their fight that has left people chuckling.

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page called Fjord garden with a caption that read, “The most intense fight caught on camera”. It recently captured people’s attention after being reshared by another Insta page. “Let’s calm down shall we?” they jokingly wrote as they reposted the video.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Content warning next time. This was brutal. I need to pet a fluffy head now to recover,” joked an Instagram user. “Thank god. One more boop and the shockwave would have ripped a hole in our dimension and caused all of time and space to end,” commented another. “Looked around for witnesses at the end,” shared a third. “This was so scary I’m gonna have nightmares. I hope you're happy,” wrote a fourth.