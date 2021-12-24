Baby tries pizza for first time, her reaction is hilariously relatable. Watch

Pizza makes most people go gaga over it. The melting cheese and the different kinds of toppings that they have, simply melt in your mouth to give you one of the best tasting foods ever. But do you remember the first time you tasted pizza? If not, you can definitely try to recall your first time tasting this delicacy when you watch this video of a baby girl posted on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a toddler sitting on her baby chair and wearing a bib around her neck. “Baby’s first bite of pizza,” reads the text insert in the video. Her mom asks her if she wants a bite and then proceeds to give a tiny bit of pizza to the baby.

What happens next is the most hilarious part of the video as the baby closes her eyes and simply gets lost in the taste of this delicious snack that she had for the first time. The caption that accompanied this relatable video reads, “Same girl, same.”

Stock image of a kid enjoying some pizza. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on Instagram two days ago, this video has garnered more than 300 likes and several sweet comments from people on the app.

“That is just too adorable. She had some euphoria. She makes me wanna eat some pizza myself,” confessed an individual in the comments section. “This should be on the advertisement for this pizza!”, joked another. Many commented with heart-eyed emojis.

What are your thoughts on this cute baby’s reaction to pizza?