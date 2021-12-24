Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Baby tries pizza for first time, her reaction is hilariously relatable. Watch
trending

Baby tries pizza for first time, her reaction is hilariously relatable. Watch

The video posted on Instagram shows how a baby girl reacts when she is given her first bite of pizza. 
The adorable baby girl trying her first bite of a pizza. (instagram/@oh_shoot_girl)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 07:23 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Pizza makes most people go gaga over it. The melting cheese and the different kinds of toppings that they have, simply melt in your mouth to give you one of the best tasting foods ever. But do you remember the first time you tasted pizza? If not, you can definitely try to recall your first time tasting this delicacy when you watch this video of a baby girl posted on Instagram.

The video opens to show a toddler sitting on her baby chair and wearing a bib around her neck. “Baby’s first bite of pizza,” reads the text insert in the video. Her mom asks her if she wants a bite and then proceeds to give a tiny bit of pizza to the baby.

What happens next is the most hilarious part of the video as the baby closes her eyes and simply gets lost in the taste of this delicious snack that she had for the first time. The caption that accompanied this relatable video reads, “Same girl, same.”

Stock image of a kid enjoying some pizza.  (Pexels)
RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on Instagram two days ago, this video has garnered more than 300 likes and several sweet comments from people on the app.

“That is just too adorable. She had some euphoria. She makes me wanna eat some pizza myself,” confessed an individual in the comments section. “This should be on the advertisement for this pizza!”, joked another. Many commented with heart-eyed emojis.

What are your thoughts on this cute baby’s reaction to pizza?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pizza funny video
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP