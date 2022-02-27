Bahamas island inhabited by pigs is a place for your bucket-list. Watch

The world is full of exotic places with surreal surroundings and intriguing things. Like an island in the Bahamas which is inhabited only by pigs who also swim in the crystal-clear waters. A video posted on Instagram by the page trendytraveler_ on February 11 shows the island and the pigs swimming in the waters and it has been viewed more than a million times, making it viral. After watching the video, you would definitely want to visit this place.

The voiceover in the video says that no one is quite sure where the pigs came from but according to it they were dropped off by some pirates years ago while others says they swam over from a nearby shipwreck. The video also shows people feeding the pigs, however, the voiceover says that one needs to be careful as the big ones can get aggressive.

“Swimming with the pigs in the Bahamas is something you want to add to your bucket list!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the intriguing video below:

“Hakuna matata,” commented a user on Instagram referring to the famous dialogue from The Lion King which loosely translates to “There are no troubles”. “Just did this! If they get aggressive show them your hands like a card dealer so they know you don’t have any food. Was amazing! Def recommend,” commented another user. “I gotta go swim with them,” posted a third. “Ahh they’re so cute!!! Need to visit here,” said another.

What do you think about this amazing and unique island?