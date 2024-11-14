Bande ko aisa kehna nahi chahiye tha’: Indian vlogger calls out Russian man for making ‘racist joke’

An Indian vlogger visiting Russia shared a video of him calling out a local allegedly for making a “racist joke.” The footage has prompted discussion among people, with many sharing polarising opinions. While some are supporting the Indian man for clapping back at the Russian, others are saying that the “joke” is actually something that happens in reality. The image shows an Indian vlogger who called out a Russian man allegedly for making a “racist joke”. (YouTube/@onroadindian)

The video was posted on the YouTube channel On Road Indian with the caption “Racist Joke on India in Russia.” It opens with the YouTuber saying, “India is now a bigger economy than Russia,” to a fellow passenger on the train.

The content creator then explains that his comment was in response to a Russian man’s remark that Indians travel by climbing on top of trains. As the video progresses, he expresses that the man shouldn’t have said something like this, and it’s uncalled for.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

While some supported the man, others criticised him for turning it into a huge issue.

An individual wrote, “India got all trains electrified; they got images from other countries.” Another added, “I'm Proud of you, brother. That was a nice reply.”

Also Read: Wave of racist remarks against Indians in Singapore on video of man vomiting inside MRT metro

A third expressed, “Truth hurts, bro. Get out of first-class ac and go to general class; you will get it.” A fourth joined, “It's natural to feel bad, but this is the reality, and the economy is bigger only on paper. Truth is bitter.”

The channel On Road Indian is managed by an IIT dropout from a “small town in northern India.” According to the channel’s bio, he started his own business in 2018 and turned it into a success. However, he eventually quit everything to travel the world.

What are your thoughts on this video of an Indian man?