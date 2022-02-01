Bangalore Amma sells idlis, dosas at Rs. 5 or less. Watch heartwarming video

The videos that show people working extremely hard in order to make ends meet and that too, with a smile on their face, are always heartwarming to watch. This video that was posted on Instagram by a food blogger named Gaurav Wasan, shows just that kind of a person. She’s an Amma who is based in Bangalore and sells Idli and dosas at extremely nominal prices that may take you by surprise.

The video opens to show her seated right below her house, in front of a table that is filled with dosas and idlis that she packs and sells. The food is prepared on a floor right above her and supplied to her in a bucket. With the help of a few people, the food is prepared quite hygienically. According to a text insert in the video, this lady has been doing this for the last 30 years of her life.

The idlis she sells are priced at just 2.5 rupees and the dosas are priced at five rupees. Both prices are shockingly low and her work ethic is truly admirable, making the video as viral as it got. In the caption, Wasan clarified, “Do support and share as much as you can. (...) Location: 63, 66, Parvathipuram, Vishweshwarapura, Basavanagudi, Bangalore. Timings: 6 am to 12.30 pm.”

The video was posted on Instagram on January 13. Since being posted, the video has gone all kinds of viral and garnered more than 5.7 lakh likes. Many Instagram users have expressed how they want to support this lady and admire her work ethic.

“For sure I will visit,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja also took to the comments section to post, “This is super wondrous.” “Hats off to these people,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?