Bear barges into US bakery, eats over 60 cupcakes. People react

A hungry black bear barged into the garage of a Connecticut bakery, scared several employees and helped itself to 60 cupcakes before ambling away. Workers at Taste by Spellbound in the town of Avon were loading cakes into a van for delivery on Wednesday when the bear showed up. There are between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears living in Connecticut, the state environmental agency says, with sightings last year in 158 of the state’s 169 towns and cities.

The image shows the cupcakes that the bear destroyed. (Instagram/@tastebyspellbound)

Bakery owner Miriam Stephens wrote in an Instagram post that she heard employee Maureen Williams “screaming bloody murder” and yelling that there was a bear in the garage. She also shared an image of the trays and half-eaten cupcakes lying on the pavement. Alongside, she also shared a detailed caption explaining the incident.

“Okay. Here’s the real story. We have a loading garage in the back of our Avon shop for our Transit. Maureen was loading it with the last items before I was to leave. She was on the West Hartford side of the van, looked up and saw a bear staring at her from the South Windsor side. All of a sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling ‘there’s a bear in the garage!’ She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight. The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door. We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut. I immediately called 911. Lisa then had a brilliant idea to go out the front and get in her car to drive around back and she started beeping her horn like a crazy person. She finally got him out and Maureen ran to the garage to close it as fast as she could,” she wrote.

“The cops showed up and our landlord has been working with DEEP. The bear destroyed 60 cupcakes and a bunch of coconut cakes. And that folks, is the bear story. I’m so thankful Maureen was safe and wasn't hurt, as well as the rest of the team. We do not have video or pictures - that was the last thing on our mind,” she added.

Take a look at the Instagram post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 1,200 likes. It has also prompted people to post various reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Glad you guys are ok - let’s hope this bear isn’t a gossip!” joked an Instagram user. “Bear necessities,” joined another. “That is SO scary!! So glad everyone’s ok,” added a third. “Holy macaroni!!!!! Definitely pretty scary!!! And now....the bear knows where the goods are!!!!!!” wrote a fourth.

