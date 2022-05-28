Bear climbs up a tree after being chased by two pet dogs. Watch

Dogs are great pets to keep as they shower their humans with a lot of love and affection. People also keep dogs so that they can guard against burglars and wild animals to keep their home safe. In a courageous act, two pet dogs chased a bear when they saw it near their house while their humans were grilling.

The video was shared by a dog account named mynameisopus on May 19 and it has got more than 1.8 million views so far. The person managing the Instagram account shared in the post that when they were grilling last weekend, they noticed their two dogs Opus and Sophie go berserk. When they looked outside, they saw a large bear being chased into the woods by their two dogs.

“Chased a bear up a tree cos it came near my house,” says the text insert on the video. It shows the dog standing proudly and looking up a tree where a bear is sitting. “I might have overreacted and for that I am apologetic,” says the voiceover on the video.

“Last weekend we were grilling and suddenly the dogs went berserk… looked outside to a rather large bear being chased into the bushes by Opus and Sophie. The bear was soon scrambling up a tree, and there it stayed for the next few hours until it knew the coast was clear. It was all very exciting and Opus was extremely proud of himself for rescuing our dinner,” says the caption of the video.

<strong>Watch the video here.</strong>

“Good job!” commented an Instagram user. “Just doing my job to protect my people and property,” wrote another. “I would have freaked right out as soon as I saw what they were barking at. Good dog protecting his territory though,” said a third.

The dog account that shared the video has more than 4,600 followers.

What do you think about this video?