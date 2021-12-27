Beekeeper posts picture of hive, asks people to find the queen bee

Winning people’s hearts while saving colonies of bees is what professional beekeeper Erika Thompson does regularly. She uses Instagram to share different pictures and videos to teach the world more about bees and their importance. To keep people engaged, at times, she also shares puzzle posts. Case in point, the latest share where she challenged netizens to spot the queen bee in a picture of a hive.

She posted the image on her Instagram page Texas Beeworks. “Can you find the queen bee in this hive? She is the largest bee in the hive with a longer body, a more pointed abdomen, and a black spot on her back. And here’s a fun fact…all of the others bees you see here are female worker bees since the males have all been kicked out for the winter! Swipe left for the answer and let me know how quickly you were able to find the queen in the comments. (But please don’t give the answer away for others!)” she wrote. She also shared two images and one of the pictures showcases the answer.

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has accumulated more than 10,400 likes. It has also gathered various comments.

“I let out a “yes” when I found her. My co-workers wondered if I have lost my mind,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, less than 2 seconds this time! I'm obviously ready for the NEXT LEVEL, Erika!” posted another. “This one was too easy! Found her right away!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

