Beekeeper scoops up bees with bare hands while relocating them. Watch

“I love these! You do such a great job,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video showing the beekeeper scooping up bees with her bare hands.
The image shows, taken from the Instagram video, shows the beekeeper scooping bees with her hand.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Erika Thompson, a beekeeper from Texas, often takes to Instagram to share posts that show her saving colonies of bees. Besides amusing people, the posts also educate them about the importance of bees. Just like this post she shared that shows her using bare hands to save bees from a compost bin. The video is now getting a whole lot of love on the Internet.

“Compost Bin Full of Bees. Bees were living in this compost bin and I was called to remove them!” she wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show the bee colony inside the compost bin. It then shows Thomson getting into the process of removing the insects and while doing so, she also takes a bite out of a piece of comb filled with honey. That, however, is not all that the video shows. It also documents the beekeeper scooping up the bees with her bare hands to remove them.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many shared how they appreciate Thompson’s regular posts.

“I love these! You do such a great job,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love watching these videos. You’re amazing,” posted another. “The scooping always gets me,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

