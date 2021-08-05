Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww

A delightful video of some beluga whales listening to a man playing the violin has left netizens gushing. The recording shared on Instagram by Mystic Aquarium in USA shows three beluga whales named Juno, Kela and Natasha. The clip may fill your heart with joy.

“We recently had a private performance for Juno, Kela, and Natasha! This type of enrichment is great for animals and humans alike! Thanks for playing @bigluxviolin!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The man playing the violin was identified as a musician named Big Lux.

Take a look at the clip:

The post has garnered over 2.8 lakh likes since being shared on July 21. People loved the beautiful performance and the expressions of the whales as well. While many pointed out how the whales were listening to the tune of the violin so intently, others had some questions about the nature of beluga whales.

“Well this just made my day!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful!” commented another. “Simply mindblowing,” said a third.

