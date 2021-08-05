Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww
trending

Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww

The recording shared on Instagram by Mystic Aquarium in USA shows three beluga whales named Juno, Kela and Natasha.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The image shows some beluga whales listening to the violin performance by Big Lux.(Instagram/@mysticaquarium)

A delightful video of some beluga whales listening to a man playing the violin has left netizens gushing. The recording shared on Instagram by Mystic Aquarium in USA shows three beluga whales named Juno, Kela and Natasha. The clip may fill your heart with joy.

“We recently had a private performance for Juno, Kela, and Natasha! This type of enrichment is great for animals and humans alike! Thanks for playing @bigluxviolin!” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The man playing the violin was identified as a musician named Big Lux.

Take a look at the clip:

The post has garnered over 2.8 lakh likes since being shared on July 21. People loved the beautiful performance and the expressions of the whales as well. While many pointed out how the whales were listening to the tune of the violin so intently, others had some questions about the nature of beluga whales.

“Well this just made my day!!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful!” commented another. “Simply mindblowing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
beluga whale
TRENDING NEWS

Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP