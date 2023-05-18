Bengaluru woman working on laptop while riding scooter sparks chatter on corporate culture

Several working professionals have been in situations where they had to prioritise work over everything else. Sometimes, they had to complete work while on vacation, while travelling back in metros or cabs, and so many other places. Now, a picture showing a woman from Bengaluru working while sitting behind a scooter has taken the internet by storm. Bengaluru woman working on laptop while riding pillion.(Twitter/@nihar_lohiya)

What is shown in the picture?

"Peak Bangalore moment. Woman working on a Rapido bike ride to the office." shared Nihar Lohiya on Twitter. The picture shows a woman sitting behind a scooter driver with her laptop open on her lap.

This post was shared on May 16. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 41,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Imagine the pressure if she has to work on a damn motorbike. How insensitive are the employers But if she is late due to her own accord, then she is to be blamed." A second added, "This is indeed sad." A third expressed, "This should not be glorified. This is peak crappy corporate culture." "Imagine the pressure, the feeling of being lost in your own city where you work 10+hours a day, the disdain. All she required was a smooth traffic-less road where she could commute peacefully from her home and not account for the "extra" hour it takes to commute through a 5KM stretch," wrote a fourth. What do you think about it?