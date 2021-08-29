Bhut Jolokia to banana: Video of man’s food-related records intrigues people

If you are someone who follows Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram, you may be aware of the various videos they often share. From amazed to amused, these videos often spark different kinds of emotions in netizens. Case in point, their latest food-related record video that showcases a man named Mike Jack.

“Vegan Speed Eating King - Guinness World Records @mikejack_eatsheat ploughs through some vegan treats in an attempt to become the best vegan speed eater ever!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show Jack creating a record for ‘fastest time to eat a banana (no hands)’. The video then goes on to show him creating other records, including one for eating the spicy chilli Bhut Jolokia.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago on August 28. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 92,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“This dude probably fun to hang with, lmao,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lol,” shared another. “Nice,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video and the records created by the man?