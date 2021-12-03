Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Big dog thinks he's tiny rescue kitten's mom. Watch adorable video
Big dog thinks he’s tiny rescue kitten’s mom. Watch adorable video

The Reddit video opens to show the dog sleeping on a couch while cuddling with the kitten.
The image taken from the video shows the dog and the cat sleeping on a couch.(Reddit/@IndyMazzy)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 05:27 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Who said that cats and dogs can’t get along? This video shows a pair that not only gets along but are also forming a strong bond of love. It is a clip that shows a dog taking care of a tiny rescue kitten as its own baby.

The video was posted two days ago on Reddit. The caption describes the scene unfolding in the video. “My sister’s dog doesn’t mind the new rescue kitten thinking that he’s her mom,” it reads.

The clip shows the dog sleeping on a couch while cuddling with the kitten. What is wonderful to see is how the pooch sleeps peacefully as the cat nibbles him.

Take a look at the video:

The video, till now, has gathered more than 21,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 150 comments.

“That dog has the 'this is my life meow' look,” joked a Reddit user. “The kitten be like, ‘If it's warm, furry, and lets me beside her/him, that's my mom’,” posted another. “That look said, "Touch my baby and I rip your eyes out’,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

