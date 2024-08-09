Billionaires Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla buy 500 crore mansion in South Mumbai

Billionaire industrialist Yohan Poonawalla and his wife Michelle Poonawalla have purchased a ₹500 crore mansion in South Mumbai’s posh Cuffe Parade area. The standalone property, spread over 30,000 sq ft, will serve as the couple’s secondary residence, reported The Economic Times. The iconic Poonawalla House in Pune will remain their primary residence. Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla in Mumbai on Thursday (August 8)(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Yohan Poonawalla is the chairman of Poonawalla Engineering Group and the director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms, which is one of Asia’s largest stud farms. He is also the chairman of Poonawalla Financials and the director of Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. The 52-year-old billionaire is the son of Zavaray Poonawalla, the co-founder of the Serum Institute of India.

Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla’s Mumbai mansion is located in the upscale Cuffe Parade area where properties cost anywhere between ₹400 to ₹750 crore. MYP Design Studio, led by Michelle Poonawalla, will undertake the renovation of the mansion.

According to a Business Standard report, the Poonawalla Mansion in Mumbai is spread over the ground, first and second floors and also comes with an expansive terrace that offers privacy and exclusivity. MYP Design Studio will redesign the space to seamlessly blend “historic grandeur with contemporary elegance.”

The billionaire couple plans to showcase their impressive art collection at the mansion. Besides artworks from celebrated names, the mansion will also feature Michelle Poonawalla's unique oil paintings and house Yohan Poonawalla's prized automobile collection.

Yohan Poonawalla was recently in the news for acquiring Queen Elizabeth II’s historic Range Rover in February this year. The Range Rover is part of his extensive car collection - he was even named The Collector of the Year 2023 at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar last year.

Michelle and Yohan Poonawalla were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport on Thursday, where they posed for the assembled paparazzi after landing.