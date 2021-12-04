Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bird barks like a dog, joins pooches to guard a house. Watch
trending

Bird barks like a dog, joins pooches to guard a house. Watch

The video of the bird barking like a dog is interesting to watch.
The image shows the bird with a few dogs.(Jukin Video)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 06:54 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is no secret that Cockatoos can skillfully mimic the voices of their humans. In fact, the Internet is filled with several videos showcasing the same. However, have you ever seen one that can bark like a dog? This video shared online shows exactly that. What is intriguing is not just the bird barking like a dog but its attempt to guard a house while doing so.

The video was captured in Gauteng’s Roodepoort, South Africa. The clip opens to show someone filming the bird, standing inside a gate, from afar. Within moments, they get closer and you can hear the bird barking like a dog. Besides the bird, a few pooches are also seen in the video. What is hilarious to see in the video is how the bird keeps on walking to and fro while barking.

There is a possibility that the video will make you laugh out loud.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP